Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 250 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HXL stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

