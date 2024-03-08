Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,016,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.