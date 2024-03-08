Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 80.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AWK opened at $118.61 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.79.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

