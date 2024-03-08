Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $686,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP opened at $244.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.81. The stock has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

