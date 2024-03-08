Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $715,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,394 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $542.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $543.23. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.