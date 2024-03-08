Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $600,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 151,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 348,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after buying an additional 136,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $137.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $140.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $3,823,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,736,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $3,823,837.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

