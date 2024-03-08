Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $199.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $200.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

