Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EWA LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $258.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $242.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $258.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

