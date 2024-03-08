Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $112,490,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,551,000 after buying an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,355,000 after buying an additional 147,997 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,262,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 154,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after purchasing an additional 107,582 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 12,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $3,509,962.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,344.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,055 shares of company stock worth $21,106,638. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snap-on

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $294.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $226.68 and a 12-month high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.12.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.