Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 137.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,952 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.55 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $48.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

