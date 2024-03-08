Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $60.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $60.68.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

