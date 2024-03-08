Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes $1.55 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $207,590,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $154.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.53.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

