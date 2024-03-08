Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.82.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,135.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,135.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,119 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

