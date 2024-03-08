CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $70.47 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,283 shares of company stock worth $6,542,607 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $79.37 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $91.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.36.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.72 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

