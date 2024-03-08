Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Trading Down 7.8%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) traded down 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05). 11,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 39,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.43.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

(Get Free Report)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions to defence, insurance, investment and retail bank, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing sectors in the United Kingdom and Poland. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a credentials verification wallet technology; Nightingale, a security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.