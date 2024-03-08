CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Boosted by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.62 and its 200-day moving average is $230.32. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.31.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.
