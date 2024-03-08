CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $36,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $298.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.80, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.31.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

