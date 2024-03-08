CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.890-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $902.2 million-$905.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.3 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.770-3.970 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.80, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $298.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.32.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $365.31.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 89,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

