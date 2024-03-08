CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
CSI Compressco stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.73. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
