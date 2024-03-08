CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

CSI Compressco stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $289.28 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.73. CSI Compressco has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

About CSI Compressco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

