CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) PT Raised to $45.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
CUBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.55.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
