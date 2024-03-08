Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CYTK. Raymond James upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CYTK

Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CYTK opened at $65.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.69. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at $37,588,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,387 shares of company stock worth $10,771,950 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Cytokinetics by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,244,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 854,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $38,459,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,414,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.