DA Davidson Increases Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target to $35.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Criteo’s FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Shares of CRTO opened at $33.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.93. Criteo has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $35.28.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Criteo had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $260,179.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,177,726.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,240 shares of company stock worth $2,635,107. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Criteo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Criteo by 334.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 34,172 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Criteo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 453,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 171.3% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

