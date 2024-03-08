DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Polaris (NYSE:PII)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Polaris from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. Polaris has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.98% and a net margin of 5.63%. Polaris’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Polaris by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Polaris by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

