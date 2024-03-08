DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SLDP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

SLDP stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $267.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.70. Solid Power has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.20.

In other Solid Power news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $296,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 356,433 shares in the company, valued at $563,164.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLDP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 74.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after buying an additional 3,388,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 92.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Solid Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,254,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Solid Power by 74.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 840,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

