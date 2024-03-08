Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $163.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $165.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total value of $140,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,019,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,012,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 50,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $8,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,867,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,012,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,417,134 shares of company stock worth $200,439,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

