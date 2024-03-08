Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.83.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.68. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.28 and a 52-week high of $201.00. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

