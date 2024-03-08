Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 26,599 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,845,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,150,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 592,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 100,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Stock Up 0.8 %

NEM stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.49. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -42.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

