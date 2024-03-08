Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUB. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 211.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 556.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.05.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

