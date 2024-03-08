Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,156,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,112,000 after purchasing an additional 119,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 109,995 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,179,000 after acquiring an additional 480,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,795,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,011,000 after buying an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,685,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,011,000 after acquiring an additional 86,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

WTFC opened at $97.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.90. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 13.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.