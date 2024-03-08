Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after buying an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $92.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $101.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,047,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,420,255.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,167 over the last ninety days. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

