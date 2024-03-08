Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $942,000 Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Perion Network worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Perion Network by 227.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Perion Network by 27.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Perion Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perion Network stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

