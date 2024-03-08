Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.9% during the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 8.9 %

NVO opened at $135.87 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $67.66 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80. The company has a market capitalization of $609.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

