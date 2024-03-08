Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 242,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $71.19 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

