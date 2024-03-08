Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $104.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $185.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CPK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

