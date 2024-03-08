Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Boot Barn worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,486,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 19,478 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total value of $1,799,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,699.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,116.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOOT opened at $90.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.20. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.34 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

