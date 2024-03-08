Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 10,196 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,196 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

BLMN stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.99. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

