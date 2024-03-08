Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 285 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1,274.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 7,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $133.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.15, a PEG ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.78. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $134.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.91.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DASH shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $65,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,754,897.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 386,084 shares of company stock worth $40,587,820. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

