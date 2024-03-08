Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 1,468,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,204,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.19.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $477.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.
