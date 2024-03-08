Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 1,468,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,204,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.19.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.20). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $477.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Daqo New Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 107,235 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 48.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 75.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 328,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 141,079 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 30.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 150,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

