Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 591.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,404 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:DRI opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.77.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

