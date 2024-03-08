Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Michael Bruce Campbell Sells 5,500 Shares

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$59,125.00.

CVE DE opened at C$10.80 on Friday. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 12-month low of C$5.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$203.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11.

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

