Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE) Director Michael Bruce Campbell Sells 5,500 Shares

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Free Report) Director Michael Bruce Campbell sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$59,125.00.
Decisive Dividend Price Performance
CVE DE opened at C$10.80 on Friday. Decisive Dividend Co. has a 12-month low of C$5.60 and a 12-month high of C$11.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$203.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11.
About Decisive Dividend
