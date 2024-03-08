Desjardins Reiterates C$6.25 Price Target for Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Desjardins set a C$6.25 target price on Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RSI. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Sugar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.15.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.70 million. Rogers Sugar had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4701087 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rogers Sugar Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. In related news, Senior Officer Martin Levesque acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,400.00. Also, Director Donald Jewell acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.18 per share, with a total value of C$207,200.00. Insiders purchased 60,965 shares of company stock worth $315,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
About Rogers Sugar
Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.
