Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.11

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 848688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DB shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

