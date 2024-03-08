Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Increased to $227.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $222.00 to $227.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $184.53.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG stock opened at $182.81 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $185.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.