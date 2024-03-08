Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.53.

NYSE DLR opened at $151.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.71. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLR. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

