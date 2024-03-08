Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives $149.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock opened at $150.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

