Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.50.

DLTR opened at $150.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average is $125.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle acquired 738,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,773,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

