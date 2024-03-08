Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
