Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.460–0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $315.0 million-$323.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.8 million. Domo also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.46)-($0.36) EPS.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of DOMO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 422,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,995. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $18.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $365.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Domo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Domo by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Domo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.