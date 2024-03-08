DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Insider Julie Eddleman Sells 900 Shares

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,340.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Eddleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $28,102.50.

Shares of DV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 590,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,841. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.01. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,587,000 after buying an additional 5,794,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,510,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,687 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.94.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

