Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Director Sells $38,590.00 in Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director Len Sturm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $38,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,803 shares in the company, valued at $609,837.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, March 7th, Len Sturm sold 100 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $3,936.00.

NASDAQ DFH traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. 45,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,768. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $40.40.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

